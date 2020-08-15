UrduPoint.com
National Flag Hoisted At Pakistan House To Mark Independence Day

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 12:01 AM

Pakistan's Independence Day was celebrated with traditional fervour and enthusiasm here on Friday at the Pakistan House,with the hoisting of the national flag by the Pakistani Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Munir Akram

The national anthem was played as the green crescent-and-star went up the mast before a gathering of officers and staff of the Pakistan Mission to the UN and the Consulate General.

The national anthem was played as the green crescent-and-star went up the mast before a gathering of officers and staff of the Pakistan Mission to the UN and the Consulate General.

The ceremony began with recitation from the Holy Quran.

Consul General Ayesha Ali read out President Dr. Arif Alvi's message while the Deputy permanent Representative to the UN, Aamir Khan, read out the message of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Akram highlighted the significance of the day. He paid tributes to Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and the sacrifices made by the Muslims of the sub-continent for the creation of Pakistan.

"I believe that for all of us the first sentiment that we must have is the sentiment of gratitude" for having an independent, sovereign Pakistan," he told the event at which social distancing was maintained because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Otherwise, he said, "We will all be suffering the same fate, which our brother in India suffer, which our brothers in the Illegally Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, are suffering." The Kashmiri people, the Pakistani envoy said, were facing life and death struggle. "But this is a struggle also for their identity, because we were created as a homeland because of our identity as Muslims.we are free because of Pakistan," he added.

The ceremony concluded by a 'dua' for the prosperity and progress of Pakistan.

