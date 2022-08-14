UrduPoint.com

National Flag Hoisted At Quaid-e-Azam Residency In Ziarat

Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2022 | 09:40 PM

National flag hoisted at Quaid-e-Azam Residency in Ziarat

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :On the occasion of August 14, 75 Independence Day of Pakistan, a magnificent and flag-hoisting ceremony was organized at Quaid-e-Azam's Residency in Ziarat.

Deputy Commissioner Ziarat Habib Naseer hoisted national flag as the chief guest of the ceremony.

Frontier Corps Colonel Kashif, Divisional Director Akhtar Khetran, Major Naveed, Additional Deputy Commissioner Ziarat Samiullah Kakar, District Police Officer Shoaib Masood, Assistant Commissioner Ali Ahmed, DO Bakhtiar Kakar, DO Female Farzana, Sardar Qasim Khan Sarangzai, Saadullah Dotani, Malik Muhammad Ghous Panizai participated in the ceremony of Independence Day.

In the ceremony, the students of the school presented songs, tableaus, and speeches regarding importance of Independence Day of Pakistan.

Addressing the ceremony, Deputy Commissioner Ziarat Habib Naseer said that today was the day of renewal of pledge for unity.

He said that we were a lucky nation that we were breathing in a free country.

He said the nation of Pakistan was a unique nation in the world.

"If this nation is united, no nation in the world can defeat it," he said.

He said that Allama Muhammad Iqbal had a dream to build this country which Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah made it a reality.

"Today we should also pledge to develop Pakistan. Therefore, work together day and night and make Pakistan an invincible country,"he said.

Speaking at the program, Divisional Director Akhtar Khetran said that Pakistan was a bouquet of different nations.

At the end of the program, Deputy Commissioner Ziarat Habib Naseer also distributed prizes among the position holders.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Police Allama Muhammad Iqbal Muhammad Ali Jinnah Independence Ziarat August Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 August 2022

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th August 2022

12 hours ago
 Pakistanis are known for their passion, character ..

Pakistanis are known for their passion, character and hard work and the best man ..

21 hours ago
 AJK President inaugurates KPL season II

AJK President inaugurates KPL season II

21 hours ago
 Mayor Eric Adams raises Pakistan's flag for first ..

Mayor Eric Adams raises Pakistan's flag for first time in New York to mark count ..

21 hours ago
 National Assembly completes four parliamentary yea ..

National Assembly completes four parliamentary years

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.