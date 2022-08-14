National flag hoisted at Rescue Central Station Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :A flag hoisting ceremony in connection with 75th Independence Day of Pakistan was held at Rescue 1122 Central Station Kutchery road on Sunday.

Regional Emergency Officer (REO) Gujranwala Syed Kamal Abid and District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal jointly hoisted the flag.

Later, Rescue 1122 organised a rally, led by REO Syed Kamal Abid and DEO Engineer Naveed Iqbal.

The rally started from Rescue Central Station Kutchery road in which a large number of rescuers, motorcyclists, rescue vehicles and civil society people participated.

A stall was also set up at Rescue 1122 Central Station, where children and youngsters made flags on their hands and faces to mark the Independence Day of Pakistan.