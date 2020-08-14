National flag hoisted at WAPDA House

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Member (Finance) Naveed Asghar Chaudhry on Friday hoisted national flag at WAPDA House to celebrate Independence Day with national zeal.

The flag hoisting ceremony was held at WAPDA House followed by the National Anthem that was sung by the students of WAPDA schools in consonance with the main flag hoisting ceremony at Islamabad.

The students of WAPDA schools presented national songs in the ceremony.

WAPDA Member (Water) Amir Bashir Chaudhry, senior officers and employees attended the ceremony adhering to the SOPs relating to Covid-19 pandemic.

It is pertinent to mention that a huge National Flag, especially prepared for the Independence Day measuring 100 feet x 40 feet and weighing 180 kilograms, has also been hung on WAPDA House in addition to illuminating the building.