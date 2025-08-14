Open Menu

National Flag Hoisted, Independence Day Celebrations Start

Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2025 | 12:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Celebrations of 78th Independence Day and Maraka-e-Haq started with the hoisting of the national flag during an impressive ceremony, held at Commissioner Complex here early in the morning on Thursday.

Divisional Commissioner Maryam Khan, flanked by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Zeeshan Asghar, former MNA Haji Akram Ansari, MPA Qudsia Batool, former MPAs Faqeer Hussain Dogar and Sheikh Ejaz, unfurled the national flag while Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (Retd) Nadeem Nasir, City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar, PML-N leaders Khawaja islam, Raja Daniyal, Sheikh Yousuf and others were also present.

The officers from divisional and district administrations, members of civil society and a large number of citizens also participated in the flag-hoisting ceremony and made the occasion a true display of unity and patriotism.

A siren was also blown exactly at 7:59 a.m. followed by the release of white pigeons symbolising peace and commencing Independence Day and Maraka-e-Haq celebrations.

A smart contingent from the Police, Civil Defence and Rescue-1122 presented a salute while school children enthralled the audience with national songs and tableaus, adding colour and enthusiasm to the celebrations under the theme “Jashn-e-Azadi – Maraka-e-Haq”.

Loud chants of “Pakistan Zindabad” resonated through the venue which created an atmosphere charged with national pride.

Earlier, the district administration also arranged a spectacular fireworks display in Jinnah Garden after midnight as part of Independence Day festivities. A large number of citizens thronged Bagh-e-Jinnah to witness dazzling show which lit up the sky in vibrant colours.

The district administration extended heartfelt congratulations to the nation on the occasion of Independence Day and the symbolic victory of Maraka-e-Haq, a spokesman for the local administration said on Thursday.

