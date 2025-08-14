National Flag Hoisted, Independence Day Celebrations Start
Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2025 | 12:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Celebrations of 78th Independence Day and Maraka-e-Haq started with the hoisting of the national flag during an impressive ceremony, held at Commissioner Complex here early in the morning on Thursday.
Divisional Commissioner Maryam Khan, flanked by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Zeeshan Asghar, former MNA Haji Akram Ansari, MPA Qudsia Batool, former MPAs Faqeer Hussain Dogar and Sheikh Ejaz, unfurled the national flag while Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (Retd) Nadeem Nasir, City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar, PML-N leaders Khawaja islam, Raja Daniyal, Sheikh Yousuf and others were also present.
The officers from divisional and district administrations, members of civil society and a large number of citizens also participated in the flag-hoisting ceremony and made the occasion a true display of unity and patriotism.
A siren was also blown exactly at 7:59 a.m. followed by the release of white pigeons symbolising peace and commencing Independence Day and Maraka-e-Haq celebrations.
A smart contingent from the Police, Civil Defence and Rescue-1122 presented a salute while school children enthralled the audience with national songs and tableaus, adding colour and enthusiasm to the celebrations under the theme “Jashn-e-Azadi – Maraka-e-Haq”.
Loud chants of “Pakistan Zindabad” resonated through the venue which created an atmosphere charged with national pride.
Earlier, the district administration also arranged a spectacular fireworks display in Jinnah Garden after midnight as part of Independence Day festivities. A large number of citizens thronged Bagh-e-Jinnah to witness dazzling show which lit up the sky in vibrant colours.
The district administration extended heartfelt congratulations to the nation on the occasion of Independence Day and the symbolic victory of Maraka-e-Haq, a spokesman for the local administration said on Thursday.
Recent Stories
TAQA reports AED3.7 billion net income for H1 2025
China launches new group of internet satellites
The Modi government wants to violate the Indus Waters Treaty and construct dams ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 August 2025
Arab world slams Netanyahu's 'Greater Israel' remarks
DXB set to welcome over 3.6 million guests during back-to-school peak
China remains key destination for Pakistan’s mineral wealth in 2025
Shanghai launches world’s first wind-computing synergy project
National Paralympic Committee to participate in Brno 2025 Para Trap World Champi ..
Abdullah bin Zayed discusses bilateral relations, forest fire developments with ..
UAE Council for Fatwa highlights innovative use of AI in Fatwa issuance
More Stories From Pakistan
-
National flag hoisted, Independence Day celebrations start2 minutes ago
-
Visually Impaired Diplomat sends Independence Day greetings2 minutes ago
-
Minister Arora leads flag-hoisting ceremony on Independence Day2 minutes ago
-
Flag-hoisting ceremony held to mark Independence Day2 minutes ago
-
Minister calls for upholding dignity of national flag2 minutes ago
-
RCB celebrates 78th Independence Day22 minutes ago
-
National flag-hoisting ceremony at the SCP22 minutes ago
-
Independence Day Celebrated with National Zeal in Gilgit; 21-Gun Salute Marks the Occasion42 minutes ago
-
Kishwar Naheed salutes heroes of Independence, urges nation to uphold their legacy52 minutes ago
-
Public honors forefathers as Independence Day celebrations sweep Pakistan & AJK: report1 hour ago
-
Posters in IIOJK express strong support for Pakistan on Independence Day1 hour ago
-
PM Shehbaz hoists national flag to mark 78th Independence Day1 hour ago