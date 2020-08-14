UrduPoint.com
National Flag Hoisting Ceremonies Held

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 09:27 PM

National flag hoisting ceremonies held

On the Independence Day, the national flag hoisting ceremonies were held in Daska, Sambrial, Pasrur, Chawinda, Zafarwal, Shakargarh and surrounding areas on Friday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :On the Independence Day, the national flag hoisting ceremonies were held in Daska, Sambrial, Pasrur, Chawinda, Zafarwal, Shakargarh and surrounding areas on Friday.

In Sialkot, government and private buildings, including Iqbal Manzil and Government Murray College, besides roads and bazaars were illuminated and decorated with national flags.

The main national flag hoisting ceremony was held at the DC office.

Meanwhile, buildings, houses, markets and shops were decorated with national flags in Daska, Sambrial, Uggoki, Pasrur, Badiana, Chawinda, Zafarwal, Shakargarh etc.

On this special occasion, people from all walks of life organized various ceremonies.

