National Flag-hoisting Ceremony At The SCP

Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2025 | 12:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) A dignified flag-hoisting ceremony was held at the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) on Thursday to mark the 78th Independence Day of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Yahya Afridi, hoisted the national flag in the presence of Judges of the Supreme Court, the Registrar, officers and staff.

The ceremony commenced with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by the national anthem. The Chief Justice celebrated the occasion with children from SOS Villages Peshawar and Islamabad, engaging with them warmly and distributing gifts as a gesture of goodwill and solidarity.

