National flag hoisting ceremony at WAPDA House

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :A flag hoisting ceremony was held here at WAPDA House on Monday to celebrate the Independence Day with national zeal.

WAPDA (Water and Power Development Authority) Member (Finance) Naveed Asghar Chaudhry, the chief guest on the occasion, hoisted the national flag followed by the national anthem that was sung by the students of WAPDA schools in consonance with the main flag hoisting ceremony at Islamabad.

The students of WAPDA schools presented national songs in the ceremony.

WAPDA Member (Water) Jawaid Akhtar Latif, Member (Power) Jamil Akhtar, senior officers and employees attended the ceremony.

It is pertinent to mention that a huge national flag, especially prepared for the Independence Day measuring 100 feet x 40 feet and weighing 180 kilograms, has also been hoisted on WAPDA House in addition to illuminating the building.