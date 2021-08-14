UrduPoint.com

National Flag Hoisting Ceremony Held At HDA

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 10:30 AM

National flag hoisting ceremony held at HDA

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :The official flag hoisting ceremony to mark the independence day was held here Saturday at the Secretariat of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA).

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Amjad Baloch, DIG Sharjeel Kharal, Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, the Assistant Commissioners and other officials attended the event.

The students on the occasion presented tableaux highlighting struggle and sacrifices of the freedom movement leaders and emphasising on the need of every individuals role for peace, prosperity, progress and for security of the country.

The students also made speeches and sang the national songs.

The police band presented the guard of honour.

Related Topics

Police Hyderabad Progress Independence Event

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 August 2021

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 14th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 14th August 2021

2 hours ago
 Hot, humid weather forecast for Balochistan

Hot, humid weather forecast for Balochistan

10 hours ago
 FBR starts operation against unregistered units

FBR starts operation against unregistered units

10 hours ago
 French Constitutional Court Backs Anti-Separatism ..

French Constitutional Court Backs Anti-Separatism Bill

10 hours ago
 Military Base Near US Capitol on Lockdown After 'P ..

Military Base Near US Capitol on Lockdown After 'Potential Armed' Person Reporte ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.