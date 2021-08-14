National flag hoisting ceremony held at HDA

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :The official flag hoisting ceremony to mark the independence day was held here Saturday at the Secretariat of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA).

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Amjad Baloch, DIG Sharjeel Kharal, Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, the Assistant Commissioners and other officials attended the event.

The students on the occasion presented tableaux highlighting struggle and sacrifices of the freedom movement leaders and emphasising on the need of every individuals role for peace, prosperity, progress and for security of the country.

The students also made speeches and sang the national songs.

The police band presented the guard of honour.