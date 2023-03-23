UrduPoint.com

National Flag Hoisting Ceremony Held At MQM-P's Office On Pakistan Day

Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2023 | 08:57 PM

National flag hoisting ceremony held at MQM-P's office on Pakistan Day

The national flag hoisting ceremony was held at the district office of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan on Thursday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :The national flag hoisting ceremony was held at the district office of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan on Thursday.

The district In-charge MQM-P Zafar Siddiqui, Administrator Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Farooq Khan Deswali and others have unfurled the national flag to celebrate the 83rd Pakistan Day.

On this occasion, special prayers were offered for the development and prosperity of the country.

