National Flag Hoisting Ceremony Held At Pakistan Academy Of Letters

A National flag hoisting ceremony was held here on Saturday at Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) on the occasion of Independence Day celebrations

In his remarks, Chairman PAL Dr.

Yousuf Khushk paid a glowing tribute to the forefathers for rendering sacrifices for the Independence of Pakistan, said a press release.

He said Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and his comrades made great struggle to achieve Pakistan.

Eminent scholars and writers from Rawalpindi and Islamabad including Muhammad Izharul Haq, Jamil Yusuf, Zia-ud-Din Naeem, Javed Ahmed, Rehman Hafeez, Muhammad Asim Butt, Malik Mehr Ali, Masood Iqbal Hashmi were also present on the occasion.

