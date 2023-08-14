Open Menu

National Flag Hoisting Ceremony Held At Quaid-e-Azam Uni To Mark I Day

Published August 14, 2023

National flag hoisting ceremony held at Quaid-e-Azam Uni to mark I Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :The Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) Monday commemorated the 76th Independence Day with a solemn national flag hoisting ceremony.

The event, held at the university grounds, saw the Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences Prof. Dr Muhammad Idrees gracing the occasion as the chief guest.

Amidst patriotic fervor, Dr Idrees proudly raised the national flag, symbolizing unity and freedom.

Addressing the gathered audience, he emphasized the crucial role that every individual played in driving the nation towards progress and underscored the collective responsibility to shape the destiny of the country.

Highlighting the significance of youth and students, he urged them to embrace their role as the driving force behind the nation's developmental ambitions on the global platform.

Before the flag-hoisting ceremony, the Director of Student Affairs Prof. Dr Javed Iqbal Saggu extended heartfelt congratulations to all participants on this momentous occasion.

The ceremony was marked by a strong spirit of unity and pride, showcasing the unwavering commitment of the QAU community to the country's sovereignty.

Adding to the symbolic significance of the event, both the chief guest and senior faculty members participated in a plantation drive, reaffirming their dedication to environmental sustainability.

The ceremony witnessed a remarkable turnout, with numerous students, senior faculty members, staff, and officers joining in to celebrate the spirit of independence.

