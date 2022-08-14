"National Flag Hoisting" ceremony held to mark 75th Independence Day

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Like other parts of the country, the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated in Hyderabad on August 14 with national fervor and the "National Flag Hoisting" ceremony was held at the premises of office.

The Divisional Commissioner Nadeem Rehman Memon, DIG Sayed Pir Muhammad Shah, DC Fuad Ghaffar Soomro and SSP Amjad Ahmed Shaikh hoisted the national flag in the air with the echo of national anthem and the solute of the Police contingents.

Later, addressing the ceremony, Commissioner Nadeem Rehman Memon said that our forefathers had rendered great sacrifices for the creation of independent homeland for Muslims of sub continent and now we must play our role for the development of the country.

He expressed his determination that the flag of Pakistan will always remain high.

DIG Police Syed Pir Mohammad Shah said in his address that there is a need to educate the youth with special focus on science and technology so that they could get higher education and make their name and the nation bright.

DC Fuad Ghaffar Soomro while congratulating the people of Hyderabad on Independence Day said that today is the day to reaffirm the pledge that we should have to play our part for the good name of our country.

He also appealed the people to give full support to the administration for development of Hyderabad.

On this occasion, Divisional Commissioner Nadeerm Rehman Memon and other guests also cut the Independence Day cake.

Later, Divisional Commissioner, DIG Police and the Deputy Commissioner also planted saplings in the premises of Director General HDA office.

Earlier in the ceremony, tableaus, songs and speeches were made by the children of different schools.

In the ceremony, the officers and staff of various departments were awarded with shields and certificates for their excellent performance.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Qaim Akbar Namai, AC City Ashraf Sangri, AC Qasimabad Gada Hussain Soomro, AC Latifabad Lala Iqbal and AC Rural Taluk Surhan Ejaz Abro and other officers along with teachers and students of different schools were attended the ceremony.