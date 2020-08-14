National flag hosted at Quaid-e-Azam Residency in Ziarat

The 74 Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated with national fervour in Ziarat district on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :The 74 Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated with national fervour in Ziarat district on Friday.

The main ceremony was held at Qauid-e-Azam Residency where Deputy Commissioner Ziarat Captain (retired) Mehrullah Badeni hosted national flag.

Wing Commander Frontier Corps (FC) Loralai Scouts Sheryar Farooq Lodhi, Additional, Deputy Commissioner Samiullah Kakar, Colonel Shahwanaz, district police officer (DPO) Malik Siddiq Kasi, Assistant Commissioner Liaqat Ali Kakar, other officials, tribal elders and civil society members attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Meharullah Badini said Independence Day was a day that reminds us of the sacrifices of our elders who gave us this independence country.

They had given a lot of sacrifices for freedom of Pakistan and everyone should respect freedom because Independence is a great blessing of Allah, he said adding that everyone should play their role for the defense, sovereignty and development of Pakistan.

Wing Commander Loralai Scouts, Shehryar Farooq Lodhi while addressing the gathering said, "today is the day of our independence. We are breathing in a free country, we should value the freedom and will play a leading role in the defense and prosperity of the country", he said.