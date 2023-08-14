Open Menu

National Flag Hosted At Quaid-e-Azam Residency In Ziarat On Independence Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2023 | 06:39 PM

National flag hosted at Quaid-e-Azam Residency in Ziarat on Independence Day

Commissioner Sibi Division Shahid Saleem Qureshi on Monday said that we all have to play a role as one nation against the elimination of corruption in order to put the country on track for durable development

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :Commissioner Sibi Division Shahid Saleem Qureshi on Monday said that we all have to play a role as one nation against the elimination of corruption in order to put the country on track for durable development.

He expressed these views while addressing at ceremony of hosting the national flag at Quaid-e-Azam Residency in Ziarat.

Earlier, the Commissioner hosted National flag at the Quaid-e-Azam Residency.

The ceremony was attended by Frontier Corps (FC) Loralai Brigadier Razak, Deputy Commissioner Ziarat and Assistant Commissioner Ziarat and others.

Addressing at the ceremony, the Commissioner said that if we want to move the country towards development, then we have to eliminate corruption from this country.

He said that we all have to play our role as a nation to eliminate corruption saying that the event of the May 9 tragedy has been rejected by every patriotic Pakistani.

"The Muslims of the Indian sub-continent have achieved this country under the inspiring leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah", he said.

He said that our forefathers have made eternal sacrifices for this country, our elders have got this country by sacrificing their lives.

"This country has come into being in the name of the Kalima Tayyab, which would remain forever", he said and added that Pakistan has the honor of being the world's first nuclear power.

He said that peace was established in Balochistan thanks to the eternal sacrifices of the martyrs of the security forces saying that measures were being taken to improve the law and order situation for the interest of province development.

