National Flags Fly At Half-mast Amid Mourning In Southern Districts

Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2023 | 03:40 PM

National flags fly at half-mast amid mourning in southern districts

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :A day of mourning was observed on Tuesday in the southern districts of Dera Ismail Khan, Tank and South Waziristan like other parts of the province in view of the ghastly terrorist attack in Peshawar and the capsizing of a boating incident in Kohat.

The day of mourning was observed in line with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government's announcement to observe one-day mourning on Tuesday following a horrific attack that took place at Police Lines that caused irreparable loss of human lives and the unfortunate incident at Kohat where a boat turned turtle at Tanda Dam and several children drowned as a result.

The day was observed with a deep sense of grief and sorrow across these districts with the national flag flying at half-mast at all government buildings.

Condolence messages and condemnation poured in from the local political and social activists, showing solidarity with the families of the victims.

They condemned the bomb explosion in the police line Peshawar and expressed sympathies with families of the martyred and offered prayers for eternal peace of the departed souls.

In this regard, an emergency meeting was held at Dera Press Club with Muhammad Yasin Qureshi in the chair where Fateh was offered for the eternal peace of the martyred of the Peshawar Policelines attack.

The participants said they fully shared the grief of the bereaved families and were standing by them at this moment of grief and sorrow.

