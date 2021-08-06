National flags,historic buildings attract people, children ahead of Independence Day celebrations

The national flags, green badges, stickers and models of historical buildings have started attracting a large number of people, children, women and youth in Peshawar ahead of Independence Day's celebrations of Pakistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :The national flags, green badges, stickers and models of historical buildings have started attracting a large number of people, children, women and youth in Peshawar ahead of Independence Day's celebrations of Pakistan.

With only eight-day left in 74th Independence Day celebrations of Pakistan, preparations have picked up momentum in Khyber Pakthunkhwa including Peshawar where people started decoration of their houses and vehicles with colourful buntings while national flags are hoisting on government and private buildings looking festive look especially at nights.

In Peshawar, great enthusiasm was being witnessed among people, women, children, youth and young generation, who were decorating their houses, bungalows, vehicles, Government and private buildings by expressing their immense love for Pakistan.

Shopkeepers, booksellers and makeshift vendors have setup special stalls being visited by a large number of people mostly children and youth and are purchasing national flags, green caps, buntings and models of historical buildings including Islamia College Peshawar, Quaid e Azam tomb, Ziarat Residency and Minar e Pakistan.

"I have purchased 200 green badges, 100 national flags and Islamia College Peshawar's model to celebrate independence day in most befitting manner with family members and friends," said Malika Khan, a third grade student of a private school while busy in shopping at Qissa Khwani Bazaar, Peshawar told APP.

She said the idea behind selection of Islamia College's model was to pay rich tributes to the services offered by its students during Pakistan Movement and spreading the message of Father of the Nation, Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

"I would share these green badges and national flags with my sister and brothers besides relatives on the eve of Jashine Azadi celebrations. We will collectively come to Peshawar again to see national flags' hoisting ceremonies on August 14,'" she said.

Like Malaika Khan, a large number of students, girls and boys were seen in shops on Friday and purchased national flags, badges, stickers and historical models to celebrate Independence Day with national enthusiasm.

The printers at Mohalla Jahangi, a hub of printing industry near Qissa Khwana has received overwhelming orders from public, government and private organizations regarding printing of national flags, green badges and stickers on occasion of independence day. Most of printers have engaged extra labourers and are working till late night to fulfill orders.

On Friday, the vendors' shops attracted substantial number of buyers mostly children, boys and girls at Hashtnagri and Liaquat Bazaar where they purchased national flags and green badges to express their love for motherland.

"Pakistan is a beautiful country that gave us identity and pride,'' said Anaya Khan, a student of a private school busy in selection of green stickers and flags at Hashtnagri Peshawar while talking to APP.

She said Pakistan had been created after a lot sacrifices by our forefathers under the dynamic leadership of Father of the Nation, Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on August 14, 1947 and the best way to celebrate this momentous day was to work hard by every Pakistani in their selected profession to make it one of economically strong and developed country of the world.

Great enthusiasm was being witnessed among tribesmen of all seven merged tribal districts where they were decorating their vehicles and houses to celebrate independence day of Pakistan in most befitting manner.

"I have decorated my car with green and white colour being symbol of our national flag to celebrate independence day with national enthusiasm," said Asghar Afridi, a tribal elder of Khyber tribal district told APP.

"Pakistan had given us everything including identity and pride in world. We should not think what Pakistan had given us but to think what we can do for it to make it an Asian economic tiger," he said. National flags are started hoisting on main buildings and offices besides houses of tribesmen in all seven tribal districts on occasion of Jashin e Azadi of Pakistan.