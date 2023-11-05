National folk festival helping in cultural tourism promotion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) The National Folk Festival (Lok Mela) was helping in promoting cultural tourism as a large number of local tourists coming from various parts of the country to enjoy amazing and mega event in the capital.

Talking to APP, the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) official said that the biggest folk festival in the country called Lok Mela continued from November 3-12 here.

It was organized by the National Heritage and Culture Division at Lok Virsa, he added.

He said the festival was attracting tourists massively by serving them with cultural and traditional treats, featuring a variety of activities such as provincial pavilions, food stalls, shopping at traditional stalls and music programmes that was reflecting and unveiling the rich cultural diversity of the country.

The official said that the exceptional festival was encouraging and fascinating the folk lovers to throng the Federal capital and enjoy the music, traditional dances, arts and handicraft.

"The cultural nights are also part of the unique folk mela that also entraining the tourists," he added.

It is pertinent to mention here, the festival was being conducting under the theme 'Peace and Harmony through Cultural Diversity' offers an immense opportunity to enjoy the rich culture of all the provinces.

