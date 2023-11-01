National folk festival to promote cultural tourism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) The National Folk Festival (Lok Mela) will promote cultural tourism as a large number of local tourists come from various parts of the country to enjoy amazing and mega event in the capital.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) official said that the biggest folk festival in the country called Lok Mela scheduled to be held from November 3 to 12.

It is being organized by the National Heritage and Culture Division at Lok Virsa, he added.

He said the festival would attract tourists massively to serve them with cultural and traditional treats by featuring a variety of activities such as provincial pavilions, food stalls, shopping at traditional stalls and music programmes that would reflect and unveil the rich cultural diversity of the country.

The official said that the exceptional festival would encourage and fascinate the folk lovers to throng the Federal capital and enjoy the music, traditional dances, arts and handicraft.

The cultural nights being part of the unique folk mela would also entrain the tourists, he added.

It is pertinent to mention here, the festival would be conducted under the theme ’Peace and Harmony through Cultural Diversity’ offers an immense opportunity to enjoy the rich culture of all the provinces.

