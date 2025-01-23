PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Practical steps have been initiated to promote sports, particularly football, in Peshawar and its suburban areas.

A comprehensive program has been designed to provide football coaching to students of educational institutions in the first phase.

The first coaching session is scheduled for Saturday, January 25, at 10:00 AM at Islamia Model school, located at the junction of Charsadda Road, Budhni Bridge, and Latifabad Patang Chowk, Lal Deen Colony, Ring Road.

Under the leadership of Malik Hidayat-ul-Haq, a renowned figure in football from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, students will be trained in the fundamentals and techniques of football by former national football team captain Muhammad Arshad.

This program aims to not only familiarize students with modern football techniques but also to ignite a passion for the sport among young players and discover emerging talent.

The initiative is expected to play a pivotal role in fostering a sports culture in Peshawar and encouraging the youth to engage in healthy activities.

According to Malik Hidayat-ul-Haq, the program offers a golden opportunity to enhance both the physical and mental well-being of young individuals while promoting football in educational institutions. The presence of an expert coach like Muhammad Arshad will enable students to refine their skills and turn their aspirations into reality.

Notably, Muhammad Arshad, under whose supervision trials for the Street Child Football Cup and World Street Child Football Tournament were held in Hayatabad Sports Complex, has previously trained numerous junior football players. Many of these players were children engaged in labor at hotels and other workplaces.

This initiative marks a significant step toward building a brighter future for football in the region by combining sports with education and creating pathways for young talent.

APP/fam