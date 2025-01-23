National Football Heroes To Train Students For Sport's Promotion
Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2025 | 06:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Practical steps have been initiated to promote sports, particularly football, in Peshawar and its suburban areas.
A comprehensive program has been designed to provide football coaching to students of educational institutions in the first phase.
The first coaching session is scheduled for Saturday, January 25, at 10:00 AM at Islamia Model school, located at the junction of Charsadda Road, Budhni Bridge, and Latifabad Patang Chowk, Lal Deen Colony, Ring Road.
Under the leadership of Malik Hidayat-ul-Haq, a renowned figure in football from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, students will be trained in the fundamentals and techniques of football by former national football team captain Muhammad Arshad.
This program aims to not only familiarize students with modern football techniques but also to ignite a passion for the sport among young players and discover emerging talent.
The initiative is expected to play a pivotal role in fostering a sports culture in Peshawar and encouraging the youth to engage in healthy activities.
According to Malik Hidayat-ul-Haq, the program offers a golden opportunity to enhance both the physical and mental well-being of young individuals while promoting football in educational institutions. The presence of an expert coach like Muhammad Arshad will enable students to refine their skills and turn their aspirations into reality.
Notably, Muhammad Arshad, under whose supervision trials for the Street Child Football Cup and World Street Child Football Tournament were held in Hayatabad Sports Complex, has previously trained numerous junior football players. Many of these players were children engaged in labor at hotels and other workplaces.
This initiative marks a significant step toward building a brighter future for football in the region by combining sports with education and creating pathways for young talent.
APP/fam
Recent Stories
LHC summons woman who had accused Babar Azam of rape
Sunita Marshall reveals her dark complexion benefitted her a lot in modeling
Imran Khan ends negotiations with govt
Rakhi Sawant ready to visit Pakistan to meet Hania Aamir
TRENDS participates in Cairo International Book Fair with over 350 research-base ..
Police recover important evidence in Saif Ali Khan attack case
SBP beat Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited by seven wickets
TRENDS launches study titled 'The Future of Renewable Energy'
Hamdan Bin Rashid Foundation opens registration for its Medical Awards 2025
Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi participates in multilateral meeting to discuss empoweri ..
UAE provides humanitarian aid to boost food security in Chad following directive ..
Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler attends graduation of his sons
More Stories From Pakistan
-
National football heroes to train students for sport's promotion5 minutes ago
-
KP Govt decides extension in contract of School Leaders: Tarakai5 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi commends security forces for successfully foiling infiltration attempt by Khawarijs in ..5 minutes ago
-
Cop injured in Tank police post attack5 minutes ago
-
PEIRA organises training session for teachers5 minutes ago
-
Sanghar: Awareness seminar on youth’s role in peaceful elections held5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Navy takes over command of combined task force-151 for 11th time15 minutes ago
-
Solarization process of 27,000 tube wells kicks off in Balochistan; Leghari15 minutes ago
-
Phased-wise demolition of bunkers in Kurram resumes Friday15 minutes ago
-
President, PM pay tribute to security forces for foiling infiltration attempt along Pak-Afghan borde ..15 minutes ago
-
Security forces kill 6 khwarij attempting to infiltrate Pakistan15 minutes ago
-
KP lawmaker highlights journalists' role in promotion of sports development in Abbottabad15 minutes ago