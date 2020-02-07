National Forum of Information Commissions (NFIC) for Right to Information (RTI)in Sindh, Balochistan

The National Forum of Information Commissions (NFIC) has called upon the Sindh and Baluchistan governments to make the Right to Information (RTI) Act operational in their respective provinces

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :The National Forum of Information Commissions (NFIC) has called upon the Sindh and Baluchistan governments to make the Right to Information (RTI) Act operational in their respective provinces.

The second meeting of the NFIC, which concluded here at the Alhamra on Friday, hailed landmark orders by the Federal, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa RTI commissions. The NFIC meeting was held under the auspices of Centre for Peace and Development Initiatives (CPDI).

The two-day NFIC was attended by information commissioners from Federal, KP, Punjab and Sindh. The information commissioners pledged to continue their joint efforts for the promotion of transparent and accountable regime in Pakistan with maximum public access to information.

The information commissions shared their progress and initiatives in the implementation of the RTI laws while issues like non-allocation of funds, delay in appointment of information commissioners, lack of administrative support from government, delay in finalizing the working rules and subsequent shortage of staff, resistance in disclosing information and colonial mindset of public bodies were also discussed at length.

On the last day of the meeting, an interactive session was held which was attended by a large number of academia, lawyers, journalists and members of the civil society.

Chief Federal Information Commissioner M Azam, Chief Information Commissioner Punjab Mehboob Qadir Shah and KP Information Commissioner Riaz Khan Daudzai responded to the questions of the participants during the interactive session, and endorsed bona fide implementation of RTI laws in Pakistan at all tiers of the state.