National Foundation Day Of Korea Celebrated In Islamabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 27, 2023 | 02:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) The Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Islamabad has celebrated the National Foundation Day and the Armed Forces Day of Korea as well as the 40th Anniversary of diplomatic relations between Korea and Pakistan.

The National Foundation Day ceremony was held at the residence of the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea and attended by the Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Muhammad Sami Saeed, as the Chief Guest while Murtaza Solangi, the Federal Minister for Information & Broadcasting, and Kamran Tessori, the Governor of Sindh, Mr. Ahmed Hanif Orakzai.

Addressing the audience, the ambassador of the Republic of Korea said that Pakistan is channeling all its vigor towards

national progress. Korea, with its wealth of experience and technological advancement, stands ready to support and partake in Pakistan's endeavors. He mentioned that Korea is committed to fostering a partnership that reaps mutual benefits, ensuring our combined strengths produce greater results.

The Korean embassy, too, is dedicated to this shared vision.

He mentioned that he seeks continued support and goodwill as they embark on this new 40-year chapter of collaboration between Korea and Pakistan.

The Envoy further stated that since 1983, the bond between both countries has deepened and diversified, spanning areas from politics and economy to culture and collaborative development.

He said “ As we reflect upon our shared journey, it is essential to not only value our past accomplishments but also to set our sights on a future filled with bright new promises. Our aspiration should not be limited to the current status of 'friendship and cooperation', but should aim to elevate it further, creating a bond that stands strong through time and challenges".

