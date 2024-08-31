National Front Lauds SAS Geelani's Indomitable Role In Kashmir's Freedom Struggle
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 31, 2024 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Jammu Kashmir National Front, while paying eulogising tributes to veteran Kashmiri leader late Syed Ali Shah Geelani on his 3rd martyrdom anniversary, has said that the deceased leader’s proud legacy would continue to inspire Kashmir's incoming generations.
In a statement issued on Saturday, the front spokesman Muhammad Haseeb Wani said that Geelani was one of Kashmir’s most revered pro-freedom leaders who spent all his life advocating the Kashmiris’ legitimate right- the right to self-determination.
“The refinement of his personality, dedication unwavering commitment to his cause won him accolades from people within and outside Kashmir even by his critics and political adversaries", he maintained.
Referring to the deceased leader's influence on common people, he said, “The legacy of SAS Geelani continues to dominate political life in Kashmir today even after his death".
“His lifelong struggle and sacrifices for the Kashmir cause will serve as a beacon light for coming generations, who believe in the principle of justice, freedom and human rights”, Wani added.
Reiterating Kashmiris’ pledge to take the ongoing movement to its logical end, he said that the best way to pay tribute to Syed Ali Geelani was to uphold his mission and follow the proud legacy he had left behind.
Stressing the need for resolving the Kashmir dispute peacefully, Haseeb Wani said it was high time that India should shun its repressive policies and create a congenial atmosphere for resolving the lingering dispute peacefully.
