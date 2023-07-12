National Front pays tribute to 13th July martyrs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :The Jammu Kashmir National Front while paying tributes to the martyrs of 13th July has said that Kashmiris' liberation struggle was awash with tales of bravery and courage.

In a statement received here, the National Front spokesman said that the 13th of July is an important milestone in the history of Kashmiris' resistance against oppressors.

"Martyrs are the pride of our nation", he said adding that the Kashmiri nation owes a debt of gratitude to all those brave hearts who sacrificed their precious lives for the noble cause.

Referring to Kashmiris' decades-old struggle to rid their motherland of foreigners, he said, "Kashmiri are a resilient nation with an enviable history of fighting against oppressors and usurpers".

He said that Indian rulers must bear in mind that Kashmiris could not be conquered by the dint of force.

"Despite using all means of oppression and suppression the successive Indian governments have miserably failed to suppress the Kashmiris' liberation struggle and their urge for freedom", he said, adding that the day was not far when Kashmiris' sacrifice would reach to fruition.

Kashmiris across the world will observe the Kashmir Martyrs' Day on Thursday to pay homage to the martyrs of July 13, 1931 and all other Kashmiri martyrs.

The call for observance of the day has been given by the All Parties Hurriyet Conference and supported by all pro-freedom leaders and organizations.

The day will be marked by a complete shutdown in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and a march towards the Martyrs' Graveyard in Srinagar where the martyrs of July 13 are buried.

Rallies, seminars and conferences will be held in Azad Kashmir, Pakistan and all major capitals of the world to pay tributes to the Kashmiri martyrs.