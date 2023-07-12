Open Menu

National Front Pays Tribute To 13th July Martyrs

Umer Jamshaid Published July 12, 2023 | 03:20 PM

National Front pays tribute to 13th July martyrs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :The Jammu Kashmir National Front while paying tributes to the martyrs of 13th July has said that Kashmiris' liberation struggle was awash with tales of bravery and courage.

In a statement received here, the National Front spokesman said that the 13th of July is an important milestone in the history of Kashmiris' resistance against oppressors.

"Martyrs are the pride of our nation", he said adding that the Kashmiri nation owes a debt of gratitude to all those brave hearts who sacrificed their precious lives for the noble cause.

Referring to Kashmiris' decades-old struggle to rid their motherland of foreigners, he said, "Kashmiri are a resilient nation with an enviable history of fighting against oppressors and usurpers".

He said that Indian rulers must bear in mind that Kashmiris could not be conquered by the dint of force.

"Despite using all means of oppression and suppression the successive Indian governments have miserably failed to suppress the Kashmiris' liberation struggle and their urge for freedom", he said, adding that the day was not far when Kashmiris' sacrifice would reach to fruition.

Kashmiris across the world will observe the Kashmir Martyrs' Day on Thursday to pay homage to the martyrs of July 13, 1931 and all other Kashmiri martyrs.

The call for observance of the day has been given by the All Parties Hurriyet Conference and supported by all pro-freedom leaders and organizations.

The day will be marked by a complete shutdown in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and a march towards the Martyrs' Graveyard in Srinagar where the martyrs of July 13 are buried.

Rallies, seminars and conferences will be held in Azad Kashmir, Pakistan and all major capitals of the world to pay tributes to the Kashmiri martyrs.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Martyrs Shaheed Jammu Srinagar Azad Jammu And Kashmir March July All Din Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Hijri New Year holiday announced for ministries an ..

Hijri New Year holiday announced for ministries and federal entities in the UAE

6 minutes ago
 Digital DEWA delegation visits China, strengthens ..

Digital DEWA delegation visits China, strengthens partnership with Huawei

36 minutes ago
 IMF Executive Board due today to evaluate $3b stan ..

IMF Executive Board due today to evaluate $3b stand-by agreement with Pakistan

59 minutes ago
 Dubai Chambers launches programme to improve custo ..

Dubai Chambers launches programme to improve customer service in private sector

1 hour ago
 LHC rejects pleas to declare custody of Khadija Sh ..

LHC rejects pleas to declare custody of Khadija Shah, others illegal

2 hours ago
 Mastermind of Dasu Terror attack killed in Afghani ..

Mastermind of Dasu Terror attack killed in Afghanistan

3 hours ago
Pakistan rejects Israel’s lecture on human right ..

Pakistan rejects Israel’s lecture on human rights’ violations

3 hours ago
 UAE first Arab country to be granted observer stat ..

UAE first Arab country to be granted observer status at Asia/pacific Group on Mo ..

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Sao Tome and ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Sao Tome and Principe on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 Multiply Group invests AED367 million in EIG’s B ..

Multiply Group invests AED367 million in EIG’s Breakwater Energy

4 hours ago
 No pressure on Pakistan to choose between US, Chin ..

No pressure on Pakistan to choose between US, China, says Miller

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 July 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan