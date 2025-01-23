ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Urging Kashmiri masses to observe India’s Republic Day as Black Day, Jammu Kashmir National Acting chairman Altaf Hussain Wani has said that the fascist country that has usurped the fundamental rights of Kashmiri people has no justification whatsoever to celebrate republic day.

In a statement issued here today, the front leader, while referring to Indian government's duplicity, said that on the one hand RSS influenced regime celebrates the country's transition to the Republic and adoption of constitution with great pride while on the other hand it doesn't hesitate to violate the very same constitution which had guaranteed special status to Kashmir and other rights and privileges under article 370 and article 35-A.

Denouncing the India’s bellegerent military occupation of Kashmir said, “ Indian occupation forces deployed in length and breadth in the restive region have been grossly involved in trampling down the fundamental political and democratic rights of the Kashmiri people”.

“Notwithstanding their commitments of holding a free, fair and impartial plebiscite to let the people of Jammu and Kashmir decide their political fate, the Indian rulers have chosen a violent path to suppress by dint of force the aspirations of Kashmiri people”, Wani said adding that it was incumbent upon the international community to take serious notice of the illegal occupation of Kashmir by India, which he said has been major cause and consequence of unrest in the region.

Reiterating his party’s call for strike on 26th January, Wani appealed to the Kashmiri masses to observe a complete strike on the day to convey to the world that India's illegal occupation was not acceptable to them.

Meanwhile, the National Front spokesman denounced the killing of innocent Kashmiri youth by Indian forces in fake encounters and termed it as a part of India's settler colonialism policy.

He also denounced the intensified restrictions imposed in the Kashmir valley ahead of India's so-called republic day.

The intensified restrictions, house to house searches and frisking of commuters and passengers by the Indian forces have made their lives miserable.