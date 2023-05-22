National Games Basketball competitions due from May 23

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Army will compete against Punjab in the first match of the 34th edition of National Games Basketball event starting from May 23 at PSB Hall of Ayub sports Complex Quetta.

"Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) has finalized all the arrangements to conduct a successful five-day men and women event under the umbrella of Pakistan Olympic Association (POA)," said PBBF Associate Secretary Ouj, E Zahoor.

Ouj E Zahoor said that eight teams including Pakistan Army, Navy, Sindh Punjab, Pakistan Air Force, Wapda, Balochistan and KPK were divided into two groups.

He said that the first match of the National Games basketball event would be played between Pakistan Army and Punjab while Navy and Sindh, PAF and Balochistan, WAPDA, and KPK teams would compete in the first round of the games.

He said that Army, Wapda, Higher education Commission (HEC), and Balochistan were participating in basketball women's category of the National Games which also starts on May 23rd, adding that the semi-finals of the event to be played on May 26th, while the final would be held on May 27.