National grass ski completion at Malam Jabba on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :The first-ever national grass ski competition would start at Malam Jabba on Friday.

According to details, a number of teams would compete in series of thrilling matches of the tournament organizing by the Samson Group of Companies.

The company's Spokesperson Sabeen told APP on Monday it was the first time in the history of Pakistan that a grass ski completion was being arranged at Malam Jabba.

She said the Samson Group of Companies had been organizing winter and summer sports event, festivals and other different activities to promote Malam Jabba as the best tourist destination across the globe.