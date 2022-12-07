UrduPoint.com

National Greyhound Derby Starts At UAF

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 07, 2022 | 07:22 PM

The 55th three-day national greyhound derby began at the tent pegging ground of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad UAF, in which 54 imported and 54 country-bred greyhounds are taking part.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :The 55th three-day national greyhound derby began at the tent pegging ground of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad UAF, in which 54 imported and 54 country-bred greyhounds are taking part. The race is organised by the Directorate of Farms of the UAF, in collaboration with Gill Greyhound Kennel.

UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said it had been a tradition of the University of Agriculture to organise various competitions to present the rural culture.

He said that recently, the UAF organised world-class tent pegging, in which more than 2,200 horses participated. He said that the purpose of the competitions was to highlight the rural culture.

Former Commissioner Faisalabad Asif Iqbal said that such competitions play an important role in introducing new generation to rural culture. He congratulated the UAF and Gill Greyhound Kennel for organising the race. Director Farms Dr Haroon Zaman Khan, Dr Ashar Mehfoz, Dr Ijaz Saleem and others also spoke.

