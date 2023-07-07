Open Menu

National Grid Supplying Electricity As Per IESCO's Demand: Spokesperson

Umer Jamshaid Published July 07, 2023 | 12:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :The Spokesperson of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday said the company was getting electricity as per its demand from the national grid system.

The IESCO's current demand stood at 1760 MW, said the spokesperson in a statement issued here.

Owing to availability of required quota, no power load-management was being carried out across the company's regions, he added.

He said operation staff was available in their respective fields to address complaints. The consumers could lodge their complaints at helpline 118 or phone number 051-9252933.

