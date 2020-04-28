National guidelines on PPE kits to be implemented countrywide: Dr Zafar Mirza

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza on Tuesday said national guidelines would be prepared and implemented for use of personal protection equipment (PPE) kits by healthcare workers at federal and provincial levels

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza on Tuesday said national guidelines would be prepared and implemented for use of personal protection equipment (PPE) kits by healthcare workers at federal and provincial levels.

Dr Mirza, in a media briefing, said the government would ensure provision of PPE kits for healthcare workers. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) would provide the kits directly to hospitals.

He said training sessions would be conducted for the health workers, who would hopefully use the equipment properly.

He said the Federal Cabinet had approved the assistance package for the front line healthcare workers, who were fighting against COVID-19. "Any healthcare worker, who dies while performing duties related to COVID-19, will be entitled to the same package as is applicable to the government servants in case of security-related deaths under Shuhadaa Package." He said there were two types of the package, one for the death of a government employee due to medical reason and the second for the death due to security reasons like bomb blast or terrorist activity.

Now all such health workers, he added, would also be eligible for the 'Shuhadaa Package', who died while treating the corona patients. As per grades, the package started from Rs 3 million to Rs 10 million.

Besides the cash amount, there would be 100 percent pension, free education, holding of government residence, support in plot, jobs to the deceased's children, health care to family members and benevolent fund allocation, he added.

Dr Mirza said there were eight components of the package, which would be given to the health workers as per the decision of Federal Government.

The package would be applicable in the Federal Capital, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit Baltistan.

"This is a gesture of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Federal Cabinet for the front line healthcare workers, who are working as the front force against corona. We are much worried about the lives of these health workers but also committed to take every possible step for their safety." He added that meetings were held with the provincial health ministers and central leadership of Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) to discuss the measures for the safety of medical practitioners.

He said there was consensus that the federal and provincial governments would take similar steps to provide safety and support to the health workers. A national programme in that regard was being prepared, which would be announced soon. Under the programme, a national level drive would be started to show solidarity and support to all front line health staff, he added.

Sharing breakup of the corona cases, Dr Zafar Mirza said over 157,000 tests had been conducted in Pakistan. So far total 14,080 confirmed corona cases had been reported with 751 cases during the last 24 hours.

He added that in last 24 hours, 341 corona cases were reported from Sindh, 194 cases from Punjab, 120 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 16 from Islamabad, two from Gilgit Baltistan, 72 from Balochistan and six from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). Twenty deaths were also reported during the period, he added.

Dr Mirza asked the citizens to follow directions of social distancing and other preventive measures during the Ramazan. Before Iftari, a violation of standard operating procedures had been observed.