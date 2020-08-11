UrduPoint.com
National Guidelines To Be Introduced For Safe Reopening Of Schools

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 10:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Education and Professional Training Division was taking steps to introduce National Guidelines for safe re-opening of educational institutions in the county in consultation with all stakeholders concerned.

According to a notification, the essence of these guidelines was safety of students with multidimensional aspects particularly with reference to their hygienic needs and availability of water and sanitation facilities in the educational institutions.

For this purpose the ministry of education has sought information from all educational institutions of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

The information including educational institutions with clean drinking water facility/running water and those without clean drinking water facility/running water.

The information about the educational institutions without proper wash room facilities has also been demanded. The Area Education Officers will provide such information for proper arrangements in that regard.

