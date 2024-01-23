National hand writing day observed

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2024

National Handwriting Day is observed on January 23, the birthday of John Hancock — the first man to sign the Declaration of Independence

His autograph became so famous that we now commonly use ‘John Hancock’ as another term for ‘signature.’

If you keep a journal or a hand-written to-do list, you probably appreciate the tactile pleasures and slower pace of writing by hand. Although it may seem quaint in a world full of digital devices and voice-to-text apps, handwriting is an important skill that can help sharpen your brain, slow the frenetic pace of your thoughts, and improve your memory.

Handwriting has many purposes in utility and record-keeping, correspondence, literature, and art.

Calligraphy, the art of decorative lettering, elevates writing to an exquisite art form. Examples of traditional calligraphy include ancient Chinese bronze ware, Mayan hieroglyphs, Western European illuminated manuscripts, and Islamic mosque inscriptions.

Although in today’s digital world we tend to record everything on electronic devices, research shows that writing things down by hand has benefits that typing does not. Writing by hand can improve focus, reduce stress, and aid with memory. Not to mention, a handwritten note or letter carries more weight than typed or emailed correspondence. Try writing a letter, a diary entry, or a to-do list by hand and notice the difference for yourself.

