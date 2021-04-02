National harmony imperative for prosperous Pakistan: Dr Asif Tanveer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

National harmony and solidarity is imperative for prosperous Pakistan, said Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Prof Dr Asif Tanveer

He was addressing a function organized on Friday for solidarity with Christian community.

Director Student Affairs Dr Shahbaz Talib Sahi, Principal Officer Estate Management Dr Javed Akhtar, Secretary to Vice Chancellor Muhammad Jamil and others were also present on the occasion.

He said that the university had established a Church whereas tangible steps were afoot for ensuring protection to rights of minorities.

He said that university administration always paid attention to resolve problems of Christian employees on priority basis. Now UAF was mulling a plan to create a mechanism of minority's quota in admissions also.