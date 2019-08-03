National harmony imperative to face future challenges: Chaudhary Zaheerud Din

(@imziishan)

Punjab Minister for Public Prosecution Chaudhary Zaheerud Din Saturday said that national harmony, unity and integrity imperative to face future challenges

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Public Prosecution Chaudhary Zaheerud Din Saturday said that national harmony, unity and integrity imperative to face future challenges.

Addressing "Istehkam-e-Pakistan" seminar at Tehsil Bar Council Jaranwala.

He said that Pakistan was created after long struggle and our forefathers had presented unprecedented sacrifices.

He said that PTI government under dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has launched accountability process which would help in putting corrupt elements behind bars in addition to recover national wealth looted and plundered by previous rulers.

He said that our enemy wants to weaken Pakistan at national as well as international level, therefore, we should foil their all nefarious designs by promoting unity and brotherhood among our ranks.

Ameer Jamat-e-Ahle Sunnat Dr Mufti Muhammad Younus Rizvi, Mufti Abdul Qavi and Head of Chief Minister (CM) Inspection Team Muhammad Ajmal Cheema also spoke on the occasion.