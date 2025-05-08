Open Menu

National Health Emergency Center Established At NIH

Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2025 | 10:42 PM

The Ministry of National Health Services has established a National Health Emergency Center at National Institute of Health (NIH)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025)

The center will operate around the clock and coordinate closely with provincial authorities and relevant institutions.

The decision was taken at an emergency high-level meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal.

The meeting brought together senior health officials including the Director General Health, CEO of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), heads of federal hospitals, representatives from the Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority, and health directors from Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The Primary objective was to assess national health preparedness and devise strategies to manage any potential emergencies arising from the geopolitical situation.

Addressing the participants, Minister Kamal stated, “We must remain fully prepared for all possible scenarios. The Ministry of Health and its subordinate institutions will stay on high alert.

Key directives issued during the meeting included ensuring an uninterrupted supply of vaccines and life-saving medicines, and identifying alternative sources for medicines currently imported from India.

The NIH was instructed to enhance local vaccine production capabilities immediately.

Federal hospitals were directed to continue smooth operations and maintain full functionality during emergencies.

Provincial governments were urged to allocate additional hospital beds and secure adequate stocks of blood and essential medicines.

Special instructions were issued to Polyclinic Hospital to prepare facilities for the treatment of burn victims, and the Ministry pledged priority support for the medical needs of the armed forces.

“Timely information sharing is crucial in times of crisis,” Minister Kamal concluded. “The Ministry of Health is closely monitoring the situation and is fully committed to ensuring the provision of essential healthcare services to the public under all circumstances.”

