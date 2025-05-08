National Health Emergency Center Established At NIH
Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2025 | 10:42 PM
The Ministry of National Health Services has established a National Health Emergency Center at National Institute of Health (NIH)
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) The Ministry of National Health Services has established a National Health Emergency Center at National Institute of Health (NIH).
The center will operate around the clock and coordinate closely with provincial authorities and relevant institutions.
The decision was taken at an emergency high-level meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal.
The meeting brought together senior health officials including the Director General Health, CEO of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), heads of federal hospitals, representatives from the Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority, and health directors from Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.
The Primary objective was to assess national health preparedness and devise strategies to manage any potential emergencies arising from the geopolitical situation.
Addressing the participants, Minister Kamal stated, “We must remain fully prepared for all possible scenarios. The Ministry of Health and its subordinate institutions will stay on high alert.
”
Key directives issued during the meeting included ensuring an uninterrupted supply of vaccines and life-saving medicines, and identifying alternative sources for medicines currently imported from India.
The NIH was instructed to enhance local vaccine production capabilities immediately.
Federal hospitals were directed to continue smooth operations and maintain full functionality during emergencies.
Provincial governments were urged to allocate additional hospital beds and secure adequate stocks of blood and essential medicines.
Special instructions were issued to Polyclinic Hospital to prepare facilities for the treatment of burn victims, and the Ministry pledged priority support for the medical needs of the armed forces.
“Timely information sharing is crucial in times of crisis,” Minister Kamal concluded. “The Ministry of Health is closely monitoring the situation and is fully committed to ensuring the provision of essential healthcare services to the public under all circumstances.”
Recent Stories
National Agriculture Education Accreditation Council delegation visits Universit ..
Wafaqi Mohtasib’s inspection team visits IESCO head office
Indian claims of shooting down F16 & JF17 'false and absurd': Atta Tarar
Thousands rally in Mirpur to show solidarity with Pakistan Army
IBA to observe strike on May 9 against civilian deaths in Indian airstrikes
ATC records witness statements in May 9 cases
Punjab Senior Minister urges public to beware of misinformation, fake news
Rally takes out to express solidarity with Pak- Army in Pishin
ICT admin decides to close all educational institutions for two days over securi ..
Ishaq Dar, EU's VP discuss prevailing regional situation
Seminar on road safety held
Tax office seals an electronics store over PoS violation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
National Agriculture Education Accreditation Council delegation visits University of Karachi4 minutes ago
-
Wafaqi Mohtasib’s inspection team visits IESCO head office4 minutes ago
-
Indian claims of shooting down F16 & JF17 'false and absurd': Atta Tarar10 minutes ago
-
IBA to observe strike on May 9 against civilian deaths in Indian airstrikes10 minutes ago
-
ATC records witness statements in May 9 cases10 minutes ago
-
Punjab Senior Minister urges public to beware of misinformation, fake news10 minutes ago
-
Rally takes out to express solidarity with Pak- Army in Pishin52 seconds ago
-
ICT admin decides to close all educational institutions for two days over security concerns54 seconds ago
-
Ishaq Dar, EU's VP discuss prevailing regional situation55 seconds ago
-
Seminar on road safety held57 seconds ago
-
Tax office seals an electronics store over PoS violation58 seconds ago
-
KP Food Authority conducts inspections of ice factories in DIKhan3 minutes ago