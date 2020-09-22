National health sector direly requires women medical professionals, Dr. Shahana Urooj

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) ::Universities must introduce and promote Applied Sciences programs, the degree programs must be market oriented so that it will contribute in country's socio-economic progress.

These views were expressed by the Vice Chancellor Women University Swabi Professor Dr. Shahana Urooj Kazmi while addressing at the Orientation ceremony of the newly admitted students at Faculty of Allied Health Sciences and Technology.

"Women medical professionals are direly needed in our national health sector. We have introduced highly market oriented degree programs in our newly launched Faculty of Allied Health Sciences and Technology.

All these courses have a high demand in the health sector of the country and world", she said.

Dr. Shahana Urooj emphasized on the entrepreneur nature of these courses and added that the graduates will be full fledge health professionals who could set up their private labs at home and become entrepreneurs.

"Our health sciences graduates will make a great contribution to the local community especially in the rural areas. These courses are introduced for the very first time in any university of the country and will make a long lasting impact on the country's health sector in the near future", Dr. Urooj added.