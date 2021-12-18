'National Hemp policy' in Pakistan gets locally, international welcoming response, Shibli Faraz

UrduPoint.com

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Senator Syed Shibli Faraz Saturday said that 'National Hemp Policy' was getting locally and internationally over welcoming response, which would move the country forward economically

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Senator Syed Shibli Faraz Saturday said that 'National Hemp Policy' was getting locally and internationally over welcoming response, which would move the country forward economically.

Speaking to a private news channel, Federal Minister said that the cultivating of hemp would create more jobs opportunities and would generate over 2 billion Dollar in the country's export revenue in the next few years.

Shibli said the National Hemp Policy, that has been forwarded to federal cabinet for approval, would hopefully to be approved in next cabinet meeting.

He explained that hemp seeds are expensive in international market and with its export Pakistan can take a big share in this market.

Faraz said that foreign investors could also participate in hemp production in Pakistan once its cultivation and harvesting starts, adding, we need to work on its quality seeds to sell it in the international market.

"Government with collaboration of all relevant departments would support its research work which would required for hemp plantation, harvesting and processing for export, he added.

Faraz said hemp production practices could be leveraged to tackle climate change and promote sustainable economic growth of country.

