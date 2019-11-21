UrduPoint.com
National Heritage And Tourism Workshop To Begin On Nov 22 At Lahore Fort

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 07:26 PM

The National Heritage and Tourism Workshop is being organised from Nov 22 to 24 under the ageis of the Walled City Lahore Authority (WCLA).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :The National Heritage and Tourism Workshop is being organised from Nov 22 to 24 under the ageis of the Walled City Lahore Authority (WCLA).

According to WCLA sources here on Thursday, the workshop would be held at 'Barood Khana', Lahore Fort.

Archaeology and Tourism Secretary Midhat Shahzad, Senior Architect Yasmin Lari, Senior Archaeologist Kaleem Ullah Lashari, Mian Yousuf Salahuddin and many others would participate in the workshop and share their experiences.

WCLA Director General Kamran Lashari said that experts, who had worked for conservation of national asset, would interact with the participants in the workshop.

He said that restoration of national asset, tourism and ways to market it would come under discussion in the workshop.

The DG said that experts would also visit Masjid Wazir Khan, picture wall, Shahi Kitchen, Barood Khana, Shahi Hamam and others to see the conservation work by the WCLA.

