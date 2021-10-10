UrduPoint.com

National Hero Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan Laid To Rest In Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 10th, 2021) National hero renowned nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan was laid to rest in Islamabad on Sunday.

He was 85.

Prof Dr Ahmed Al Ghazali led the funeral prayer attended by political leaders and large number of people at the Faisal Mosque at 3:30pm.

Rain started pouring at 3:00 pm and people offered funeral prayer in rain.

Separate arrangements were made for the people coming to offer Namaz-e-Janaza as one was for the top state personalities and the other was for the general public.

He health condition deteriorated Saturday night after which he was shifted to KRL hospital but he could not survive.

According to the doctors, they tried their best to save his life but he died at 7:04 am due to problem in lungs.

The government announced a state funeral for Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan in recognition of his outstanding services for the country and the nation.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Interior, the national flag of Pakistan shall fly at half-mast on Sunday.

After funeral, Dr AQ Khan was buried at the H-8 graveyard, in accordance with his family's as well as his own wishes.

President Dr. Arif Alvi has expressed sorrow over the demise of Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan.

In a condolence tweet on Sunday, the President said Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan helped us develop nation-saving nuclear deterrence, and a grateful nation will never forget his services in this regard.

The President prayed for the departed soul.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed heartfelt condolences over the demise of Pakistan's renowned nuclear scientist Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan.

In a tweet today, the Prime Minister said he is deeply saddened by the passing of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan.

The Prime Minister said Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan was loved by our nation because of his critical contribution in making us a nuclear weapon state.

This has provided us security against an aggressive much larger nuclear neighbour.

The Prime Minister said for the people of Pakistan he was a national icon.

The Prime Minister said Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan will be buried in Faisal Mosque as per his wishes.

He also prayed for the bereaved family.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak has expressed deep grief at the sad demise of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan.

In a tweet, he said Dr Abdul Qadeer's death is a great loss for Pakistan.

He said the country will forever honour his services to the nation.

The Defence Minister said the Nation is heavily indebted to him for his contributions in enhancing our defence capabilities.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain has expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Pakistan's renowned nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan.

In a tweet today, he said the entire nation is saddened over the demise of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan.

The Minister said Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan's services to Pakistan are countless. He also prayed for the departed soul.

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has condoled over the sad demise of Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan.

In a tweet on Sunday, he said Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan played a key role in making Pakistan invincible.

The Minister prayed for the departed soul.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza and all Services Chiefs have also expressed deep sorrow over the death of renowned Pakistani Nuclear scientist Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan.

In a condolence message issued by Inter Services Public Relations, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said Dr Abdul Qadeer has rendered invaluable services to strengthen Pakistan's defence.

Political leaders including PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and President Awami National Party Asfandyar Wali Khan expressed grief over the sad demise of Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan.

In their separate messages today, they paid rich tribute to the departed soul and acknowledged the contributions of the great atomic scientist in making Pakistan's defence impregnable.

