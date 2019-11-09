National Highway and Motorway Police fixes travel time for buses to check overspeeding on M9

The National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) has fixed the travel time for the passenger buses between the 2 toll plazas on M9 Motorway between Karachi and Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :The National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) has fixed the travel time for the passenger buses between the 2 toll plazas on M9 Motorway between Karachi and Hyderabad

The NHMP's spokesman informed here on Saturday that the travel time for the buses and coaches had been fixed at 90 minutes, adding that any vehicle arriving at the second toll plaza in less than 90 minutes would be fined. "All the buses and coaches will be issued time slips at the toll plazas," he told.

The Inspector General NHMP A D Khuwaja and DIG South Zone Dr Masroor Alam Kolachi took that decision in view of the rising number of accidents of the passenger buses due to over speeding, he informed.

According to the spokesman, the NHMP had increased the number of personnel as well as patrolling of the motorway police on the motorway for greater traffic regulation.

He said the NHMP was also increasing the face wash activity for the drivers using the motorway between 12 midnight till early morning.