National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) observes Kashmir solidarity hour

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :The N-55 Sector of National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) observed the Kashmir hour in Jamshoro on Friday.

Led by the SSP Ishtiaq Hussain Arain, the officials of NHMP held a demonstration in Jamshoro as well as at the toll plazas in Sehwan, Dadu and Larkana districts.

The NHMP's spokesman Inspector Owais informed that the movement of traffic was also stopped for 30 minutes at the 3 toll plazas.

He added that only the emergency vehicles were allowed to move through the toll plazas.

The officials listened to the national anthems of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.

They carried the flags of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir in the demonstrations.