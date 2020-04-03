National Highway and Motorways Police (NH&MP) foils wheat smuggling in Sukkur

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :The National Highway and Motorways Police (NH&MP) Sukkur on Friday has foiled a bid of smuggling of 3500 bags of wheat near Sukkur toll plaza.

District food Controller (DFC), Sukkur, Vishan Das Talraija said that the NH&MP police has foiled a bid of smuggling of 3500 bags which were smuggled to Punjab at the Rohri Bypass in Sukkur.

He said there was a ban on transportation of wheat from Sindh to any other province.

The police and officials stopped trawlers carrying wheat to Punjab and arrested the drivers.