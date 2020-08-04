UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Highway And Motorways Police Observes Youm-e-Shuhada

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 11:10 PM

National Highway and Motorways Police observes Youm-e-Shuhada

The National Highway and Motorways Police (NH&MP) on Tuesday organised different activities in connection with the Police Youm-e-Shuhada under the supervision of Commandant Training College DIG Mehboob Aslam at the NHMP Training College, Sheikhupura

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :The National Highway and Motorways Police (NH&MP) on Tuesday organised different activities in connection with the Police Youm-e-Shuhada under the supervision of Commandant Training College DIG Mehboob Aslam at the NHMP Training College, Sheikhupura.

The events started with salute presentation at martyrs monument, after which DIG Mehboob Aslam laid a wreath at Shuhada monument and prayed for the departed souls.

A competition of national songs and speeches on the topic of Shuhada's sacrifices was also organised as part of day's events.

The DIG distributed gift hampers among the participants for their encouragement.

Speaking on the occasion, the DIG said that the sacrifices rendered by martyrs of NH&MP would always be remembered, adding that on the directions of NH&MP Inspector General Dr Syed Kaleem Imam, the senior NH&MP officers would meet the families of martyrs to show solidarity with them..

He also said that it was the first priority of the department to look after the families of martyrs.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Sheikhupura

Recent Stories

UAE consumer spending up 65 pct in June

46 minutes ago

AED66.5 bn of foreign merchandise trade through Ab ..

46 minutes ago

Updated map of UAE’s terrain completed using Kha ..

46 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,342 new COVID-19 cases, 35 ..

1 hour ago

Emirates resumes flights to Kuwait City and Lisbon ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange maintains mome ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.