National Highway and Motorways Police observes Youm-e-Shuhada

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :The National Highway and Motorways Police (NH&MP) on Tuesday organised different activities in connection with the Police Youm-e-Shuhada under the supervision of Commandant Training College DIG Mehboob Aslam at the NHMP Training College, Sheikhupura.

The events started with salute presentation at martyrs monument, after which DIG Mehboob Aslam laid a wreath at Shuhada monument and prayed for the departed souls.

A competition of national songs and speeches on the topic of Shuhada's sacrifices was also organised as part of day's events.

The DIG distributed gift hampers among the participants for their encouragement.

Speaking on the occasion, the DIG said that the sacrifices rendered by martyrs of NH&MP would always be remembered, adding that on the directions of NH&MP Inspector General Dr Syed Kaleem Imam, the senior NH&MP officers would meet the families of martyrs to show solidarity with them..

He also said that it was the first priority of the department to look after the families of martyrs.