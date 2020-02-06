National Highway Authority building several road infrastructure projects in KP

The National Highway Authority (NHA) has been working on several road infrastructure projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, most of them in less developed areas to bring them at par with the developed areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :The National Highway Authority (NHA) has been working on several road infrastructure projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, most of them in less developed areas to bring them at par with the developed areas.

Talking to APP on Thursday, an NHA official said that after completion, the ongoing road infrastructure projects in the KP would open new vistas of opportunities for the people of adjacent areas and end sense of deprivation among the people of far flung areas of the country.

While giving details of the allocations made for the NHA projects under the Public Sector Development Programme in the current fiscal year, the official said Rs 500 million had been earmarked for 48 km Chitral-Bumborate road and uptil now Rs 250 million had been released.

He said for dualization and upgradation of a section of Indus Highway from Sarai Gambila to Kohat, Rs 4000 million had been allocated out of which Rs 3000 million had been released.

The NHA official said Rs 1110 million had been earmarked for the Lowari Tunnel and its access roads which had been released . As far as its electro mechanical works were concerned Rs 500 million were allocated for this purpose. For the 32 km Peshawar Northern Bypass, Rs 2500 million had been earmarked which had already been released, he added.

He said that Rs 24000 million have been allocated for Thakot-Havelian Motorway out of which Rs 1000 million have been released.

For upgradation of Yarik-Sagu section of N-50, Rs 1000 million have been earmarked and so far Rs 500 have been issued, he said. For dualization and improvement of Old Bannu road, Rs 1500 million have been allocated in the PSDP out of which have been released.

He said that for rehabilitation of national highway network damaged in KPK by flash floods of 2010, Rs 10000 million have been earmarked which have been released.