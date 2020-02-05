UrduPoint.com
National Highway Authority Holds Rally In Connection With Kashmir Solidarity Day

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 03:50 PM

National Highway Authority (NHA) Peshawar here Wednesday arranged a walk and a photo exhibition in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :National Highway Authority (NHA) Peshawar here Wednesday arranged a walk and a photo exhibition in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Member North Zone NHA, Mukesh Kumar, General Manager (GM) NHA, Ghulam Mujtaba, Deputy Director Administration, Ishtiaq Ahmad and students of Air Foundation school participated in the walk.

Talking to journalists, Mukesh Kumar said the day demanded that United Nations should take notice of ongoing brutalities against Kashmiris and also take measures to implement its resolutions.

He said that brutalities against Kashmiri people have been continued and Kashmir has become a community jail adding India should realize that solution to the problem lies in peaceful plebiscite.

GM NHA said that undemocratic ways cannot force Kashimirs to abandon their struggle. He said that moral support would be continued to Kashmiris in their struggle to get right of self determination.

