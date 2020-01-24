UrduPoint.com
National Highway Authority (NHA) Clears Snow-covered Karakoram Highway For Types Of Traffic

Muhammad Irfan 13 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 05:00 PM

National Highway Authority (NHA) clears snow-covered Karakoram Highway for types of traffic

National Highway Authority (NHA) has successfully completed its snow clearance operation on Karakoram Highway (N-35), a key route for entire Gilgit Baltistan region and opened it for all kinds of traffic

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :National Highway Authority (NHA) has successfully completed its snow clearance operation on Karakoram Highway (N-35), a key route for entire Gilgit Baltistan region and opened it for all kinds of traffic.

Similarly, the NHA has also removed snow from the North and South portal roads of Lowari Tunnel located on N-45 where an average 01:00 metre to 01:50 metre snow was recorded.

The officers and staff of NHA and personnel of contractor of routine maintenance arranged snow removing machinery including bulldozers, graders and tractors at affected sites and completed snow clearance operations on emergency basis.

As result Lowari Tunnel and access roads have been opened for safe passage, says a press release.

It said severe chill spell and heavy snowfall affected the Sost-Khunjerab section of the KKH.

But now pragmatic steps were undertaken and the road was opened to all types of traffic.

It is to recall that NHA is endeavouring hard to make its network trafficable in recent severe cold season, and to this effect all resources are being utilized in the best possible manner to facilitate the commuters.

NHA is also in close coordination with local and district administrations and extending full cooperation for the purpose.

