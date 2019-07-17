UrduPoint.com
National Highway Authority (NHA) Collected Rs 20,833.50 Million As Toll Fee Amount On Motorways During Past 7 Years

Muhammad Irfan 51 seconds ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 04:05 PM

National Highway Authority (NHA) collected Rs 20,833.50 million as toll fee amount on Motorways during past 7 years

National Highway Authority (NHA) had collected Rs 20,833.50 million as toll amount from Motorways during past seven years, an official of NHA told APP on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :National Highway Authority (NHA) had collected Rs 20,833.50 million as toll amount from Motorways during past seven years, an official of NHA told APP on Wednesday.

The official said that in 2012-13, the NHA collected Rs 3,597.54 million as toll fee amount, in 2013-14, it collected Rs 3,791.20 million, in 2014-15, the collected toll amount stood at Rs 3,457.52 million whereas in 2015-16,the collected figures of toll fee was Rs 3,601.16 million.

He said that in 2016-17 toll fee amount remained Rs 2,979.

29�million while in 2017-18 the amount collected as toll fee was Rs 1,336.13 million. About the just completed fiscal year of 2018-19, he said that Rs 2,070.65 million had been collected by April 2019.

The official said that the amount collected as toll fee from the motorists was spent on maintenance and rehabilitation activities of the roads.

To another question, he said that figures of toll fee fell from 2016-17 as Islamabad-Lahore Motorway was handed over to FWO on a 20-year Built-Operate-Transfer (BOT) contract.

