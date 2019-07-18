National Highway Authority (NHA) collects Rs 97,329.84 million as toll fee from national highways during past 7 years

National Highway Authority (NHA) had collected Rs 97,329.84 million as toll fee from national highways during past seven years, an official of NHA told APP on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :National Highway Authority (NHA) had collected Rs 97,329.84 million as toll fee from national highways during past seven years, an official of NHA told APP on Thursday.

The official said that in 2012-13, the NHA collected Rs 9,938.70 million as toll fee, in 2013-14, it collected Rs 10,200.16 million, in 2014-15, the collected toll fee amount stood at Rs 12,813.30 million whereas in 2015-16,the collected figures of toll fee was Rs 13,598.

98 million.

He said that in 2016-17, the amount collected as toll fee remained Rs 15825.65�million while in 2017-18, the amount collected as toll fee was Rs 17,962.29 million.

About the just completed fiscal year of 2018-19, he said that Rs16,990.75 million had been collected as toll fee from national highways by April 2019.

The official said that the amount collected as toll fee from the motorists was spent on maintenance and rehabilitation activities of the roads.

