National Highway Authority (NHA) completed four mega road infrastructure projects in 2019

(@imziishan)

National Highway Authority (NHA) has been striving for up-gradation of road infrastructure projects in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :National Highway Authority (NHA) has been striving for up-gradation of road infrastructure projects in the country. Out of several ongoing NHA projects, four mega projects including Lahore -Abdul Hakeem Motorway (M-3), Sukkur-Multan Motorway (M-5) Havelian-Mansehra section of Hazara Motorway and Shorkot-Khanewal section of Pindi Bhattian-Multan Motorway (M-4) were accomplished last year.

Abdul Hakeem Motorway (M-3) was opened for traffic March 2019 and the cost of the 230-km-long M-3 stood at Rs 148.65 billion and it passes through districts of Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Faisalabad,Toba Tek Singh and Khanewal.

The cities and towns located along M-3 include Lahore, Sheikhupura, Mangtanwala, Nankana Sahib, Bucheki,Jaranwala, Syedwala, Tandalyanlwala, Samundri, Mamon Kanjan,Muridwala, Toba Tek Singh, Rajana, Kamalia, Peer Mahal, Shorkot and Kot islam.

Eight inter-changes, three service areas, 46 bridges, 60 underpasses, 201 cattle creeps and 705 culverts are built on M-3. Intelligent Transport System (ITS) has been installed on M-3,due to which it may be termed a model motorway.

In September last year, Sukkur-Multan Motorway (M-5) , an important part of China Pakistan Economic Corridor, was opened for traffic. Consisting of 6-lane, 392 km Multan-Sukkur Motorway has reduced travel time between Multan and Sukkur to a considerable extent.

The motorway would not only accelerate industrial growth but agricultural sector will also be benefited at large and it would pave the way for socio-economic uplift in south Punjab and Sindh.

About 39 km Havelian-Mansehra section of the 118-km-long Havelian-Thakot motorway project was opened for traffic on November last year.

The project has reduced the travel time between Islamabad and Mansehra by up to 2.5 hours. The controlled access motorway, part of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would in future serve as main route for the commercial traffic between the two countries.

The Havelian-Mansehra section has two tunnels, 47 bridges, nine fly-overs, 143 underpasses and culverts, four toll plazas and one service area.The section has three inter-changes at Havelian, Abbottabad and Mansehra. As an access route towards Naran Valley and Gilgit-Baltistan, the facility is expected to boost tourism activity in the area.

Shorkot-Khanewal Section of Faisalabad-Khanewal Motorway (M-4) was opened to traffic in February last year. With accomplishment of this section, all five sections of the Pindi-Bhattian-Multan Motorway have been accomplished. The motorway has connected Southern Punjab with Federal Capital and Sindh.

The project has provided an additional link to northern parts of the country with Karachi and Gawadar ports which would help offload the existing road network.

This four-lane�motorway would contribute its role in enhancing business activities in this region. It has also become the shortest route linking Faisalabad and Multan with Karachi, thus trimming the transportation cost of exportable surplus.

/395