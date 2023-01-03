National Highway Authority (NHA) officials organize farewell for retiring Dy Director

Officials of National Highway Authority (NHA) organized a farewell ceremony for the retiring Deputy Director of the Public Relations Department Muhammad Saleem here on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Officials of National Highway Authority (NHA) organized a farewell ceremony for the retiring Deputy Director of the Public Relations Department Muhammad Saleem here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Saleem expressed satisfaction with his decades-long career at NHA. He said the authority provided him with a good and pleasant office environment.

The ceremony was presided over by the Director of the Public Relations Department, Sohail Aftab, while stage management duties were performed by the media coordinator of the same department, Nayyar Sarhadhi.

Deputy Director Public Relations Sabtain Raza Lodhi, Muhammad Zameer, Yasir Tahir, Sheba Mehr, Ahmed Sher, Sarab Ijaz, and other members of NHA participated in the ceremony.

Director Public Relations Sohail Aftab presented a commemorative shield to Muhammad Saleem while other colleagues presented gifts and flowers to him.