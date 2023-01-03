UrduPoint.com

National Highway Authority (NHA) Officials Organize Farewell For Retiring Dy Director

Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2023 | 06:21 PM

National Highway Authority (NHA) officials organize farewell for retiring Dy Director

Officials of National Highway Authority (NHA) organized a farewell ceremony for the retiring Deputy Director of the Public Relations Department Muhammad Saleem here on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Officials of National Highway Authority (NHA) organized a farewell ceremony for the retiring Deputy Director of the Public Relations Department Muhammad Saleem here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Saleem expressed satisfaction with his decades-long career at NHA. He said the authority provided him with a good and pleasant office environment.

The ceremony was presided over by the Director of the Public Relations Department, Sohail Aftab, while stage management duties were performed by the media coordinator of the same department, Nayyar Sarhadhi.

Deputy Director Public Relations Sabtain Raza Lodhi, Muhammad Zameer, Yasir Tahir, Sheba Mehr, Ahmed Sher, Sarab Ijaz, and other members of NHA participated in the ceremony.

Director Public Relations Sohail Aftab presented a commemorative shield to Muhammad Saleem while other colleagues presented gifts and flowers to him.

Related Topics

Same NHA Media

Recent Stories

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies power suspension programme

1 minute ago
 Rangers, police arrest two street criminals from O ..

Rangers, police arrest two street criminals from Orangi Town

3 minutes ago
 EU Welcomes Deescalation in Northern Kosovo, Warns ..

EU Welcomes Deescalation in Northern Kosovo, Warns of Escalation Steps - Spokesp ..

3 minutes ago
 Open court held in Faisalabad

Open court held in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago
 Gold Surges to 6-Month High of Over $1,850 Per Tro ..

Gold Surges to 6-Month High of Over $1,850 Per Troy Ounce on Tuesday

8 minutes ago
 VC SU visits campus, inspects playing grounds

VC SU visits campus, inspects playing grounds

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.